Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:38 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 14.70 to Rs 1,444 per 10 kg in the futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the April delivery moved up by Rs 14.70, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 1,444 per 10 kg in 29,350 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

