Left Menu

Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound

Sales of electrified cars more than doubled.The first-quarter profit figure improved from 517 million euros in the same period of 2020, when the pandemic caused dealerships and factories to close. Sales of electric cars, both battery-only and battery-internal combustion hybrids, more than doubled in the first three months over the previous year period, to 133,000 vehicles.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:42 IST
Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Volkswagen Group's after-tax profit rebounded strongly to 3.4 billion euros (USD 4.1 billion) in the first three months of the year as sales rebounded in China, the company's largest single market, and as customers went for the more profitable models in the company's lineup. Sales of electrified cars more than doubled.

The first-quarter profit figure improved from 517 million euros in the same period of 2020, when the pandemic caused dealerships and factories to close. Sales revenues in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 13 per cent to 62.3 billion euros, boosted by a strong rebound of 61.4 percent in unit sales as China reopened after being hard-hit by the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based group raised its outlook for profitability for the year, saying operating returns on sales would reach 5.5 per cent to 7.0 per cent. The company said it expected sales to customers would be "significantly up" from the previous year, assuming successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outlook was raised despite ongoing shortages of semi-conductors from suppliers that cost the company 100,000 vehicles in lost production in the first quarter. The shortage would "substantially burden" earnings in the second quarter, the company said. CEO Herbert Diess said in a conference call with journalists that the company was limiting the impact of the shortage on earnings by steering scarce semiconductor supplies to vehicles that carry higher per-vehicle profits. Semiconductors are electronic components used for a wide range of functions including battery management, in-car entertainment and driver assistance and warning systems.

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said on the call that an expected strong second half would help make up for production lost earlier, saying the company saw ''a good chance to recover the vehicles lost in the second half of the year." The company said Thursday its cash position improved to 29.6 billion euros, money it can use to invest in new technologies and drive its push into electric vehicles and transportation-related services. Sales of electric cars, both battery-only and battery-internal combustion hybrids, more than doubled in the first three months over the previous year period, to 133,000 vehicles. Overall, Volkswagen sold 2.4 million vehicles in the quarter, up 21 per cent.

In addition to its namesake brand, Volkswagen Group includes luxury automakers Porsche and Audi, as well as SEAT and Skoda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa welcomed US support for waiver of IP protections for vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the support of United States President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for a temporary and targeted waiver of intellectual property protections that apply to COVID-19 vaccines.The United Sta...

Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister to COVID-19

Indian womens cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys sister Vatsala Shivakumar on Thursday died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday nigh...

Int'l Court sentences Ugandan to 25 years for war crimes

The International Criminal Court has sentenced a Ugandan former child soldier who turned into a brutal rebel commander to 25 years imprisonment, with judges saying that his own abduction as a schoolboy and history as a child soldier prevent...

Validity of asylum seeker visa and refugee status extended

Qualifying asylum seekers and refugees have until 30 June 2021 to renew their expired visas and status online.Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, extended the validity of asylum seeker visas and refugee statuses which expired during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021