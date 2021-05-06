Left Menu

IOC renews medical insurance for petrol pump attendants, LPG delivery boys

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation IOC has renewed insurance cover for petrol pump attendants and LPG delivery boys as it looked to secure its frontline workers against health emergencies.In a statement, IOC said besides renewing medical insurance for frontline workers, the company will continue to provide ex-gratia assistance to the family of the deceased.Standing strong with its frontline workers, IOC has renewed IndianOil Karma Yogi Swasthya Bima Yojana with effect from May 1, 2021.The medical insurance will cover more than 3.3 lakh retail outlet customer attendants, LPG delivery boys, tank truck crew, security guards at pipelines etc across the country.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has renewed insurance cover for petrol pump attendants and LPG delivery boys as it looked to secure its frontline workers against health emergencies.

In a statement, IOC said besides renewing medical insurance for frontline workers, the company will continue to provide ex-gratia assistance to the family of the deceased.

''Standing strong with its frontline workers, IOC has renewed IndianOil Karma Yogi Swasthya Bima Yojana with effect from May 1, 2021.

“The medical insurance will cover more than 3.3 lakh retail outlet customer attendants, LPG delivery boys, tank truck crew, security guards at pipelines etc across the country. These personnel are at the forefront of IOC's endeavour to keep the energy supply lines uninterrupted, despite the pandemic,'' it said.

The medical insurance will continue to cover the personnel along with their spouse and two children. Claims up to Rs 1 lakh can be availed for expenses on hospitalisation and COVID related diseases.

On accidental death of an insured, the family will be eligible for compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

IOC said the Karma Yogi Swasthya Bima Yojana was launched in March 2020 to provide a safety net to the field force, who were braving the pandemic to cater to the fuel needs of the country.

''In FY 2020-21, almost 300 cases requiring hospitalisation were provided medical assistance and 14 death cases were provided financial compensation,'' it added.

Additionally, IOC will continue to provide an ex-gratia COVID-19 insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs, in case of death due to COVID-19. The amount is payable to the next of kin of the deceased.

These include contract labour working on-premises for whom IOC is the principal employer and personnel engaged by business partners comprising, pump attendants, delivery boys, packed and bulk drivers, TT crew, patrolling guards of pipelines, loaders/ unloaders and other associated/support personnel.

''In FY 2020-21, all 23 families needing this assistance were provided with the ex-gratia compensation,'' the statement said.

