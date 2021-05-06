Left Menu

Zappyhire helps quicken up hiring process for companies

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:48 IST
Zappyhire helps quicken up hiring process for companies

Smoothening the typically tedious process of hiring employees, a company under Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) has come up with an AI-based platform that facilitates quick induction of top talents without altering the existing recruitment process.

Zappyhire, which relies on AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and NLP (natural language processing) technologies, makes the recruitment process smarter by automatically engaging with the candidates, a KSUM release said here on Thursday.

Also, it collects relevant information from them and presents to the interviewer a 360-degree holistic view of each candidate after a smart filtering based on the eligibility required for the job, it said.

''The platform helps customers to manage their end-to- end recruitment in an intelligent, data-backed and insight- driven way,'' said Deepu Xavier, co-founder of the 2018-founded Zappyhire.

''Our modular design helps organisations with existing recruitment platforms too to make them more intelligent and smart,'' he said.

Recently, the company helped a hospital hire 60 nurses in 36 hours amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Xavier said the platform gains added value amid the pandemic and frenzied hiring of hands in the domain of healthcare.

''We help customers digitize their existing processes and help them hire in a totally no-touch mode,'' he said.

According to Xavier, the platform empowers the company's HR, minimising human intervention.

Jyothis K S, another co-founder, said Zappyhire guarantees streamlining of job applications, automating candidate engagements, assessing their knowledge and traits through AI-based assessments, conducting multiple rounds of interviews and subsequent on-boarding and background verification.

Jyothis claimed that a Kozhikode-based hospital, one of Zappyhire's customers, has said that the platform enabled them to hire 60 nurses in 36 hours from a pool of applicants.

''It was totally digital and we were able to reduce the time to hire by 60 per cent, Jyothis said.

''The intelligent and self-help features help. One can handle 150 per cent of the usual recruitment workload with the same hiring resources and gain cent per cent visibility into the recruitment process, he claimed.

Zappyhire said it has customers both in India and abroad across multiple industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, manpower consulting and IT.

The company, which currently works out of KSUM's Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, is into its second round of raising investment to support a global expansion plan, the release added.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,080,172

Manila Philippines, May 6 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Thursday 6,637 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,080,172. The death toll climbed to 17,99...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.Follo...

Negotiation on India-EU free trade deal likely to resume during May 8 summit

India and the European Union are likely to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement during the upcoming summit between New Delhi and the 27-nation bloc on Saturday. According to the EU officials, India and the EU are likely to announc...

President Ramaphosa welcomed US support for waiver of IP protections for vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the support of United States President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for a temporary and targeted waiver of intellectual property protections that apply to COVID-19 vaccines.The United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021