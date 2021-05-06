Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Bank of England kept the scale of its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as Britain's economy shows signs of recovery from its coronavirus slump, helped by the country's fast rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged at 895 billion pounds ($1.24 trillion), as expected by economists polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 security guards abducted from GAIL project site in Jharkhand; 1 released

Unidentified miscreants abducted two security guards engaged by the Gas Authority of India Ltd GAIL at its project site in Jharkhands Ramgarh district and released one later, a top police official said on Thursday.The other guard is still m...

Kellogg beats quarterly sales estimates

Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co beat first-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-driven snacking boom showed no signs of losing steam even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.Net s...

General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

The top US general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well.US Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is l...

Haryana Police to provide 440 cars for use as ambulances for COVID-19 patients

The Haryana Police will provide 440 vehicles, 20 each to the states 22 districts, to be used as ambulances for needy COVID-19 patients, it said on Thursday.The COVID-19 Hospital Transport Service COV-HOTS is being provided free of charge as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021