Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 bln

Moderna Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 4.3% to $19.2 billion on Thursday, reflecting demand from countries looking to return to normalcy through rapid inoculation.

Larger rival Pfizer Inc had said it expects $26 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

