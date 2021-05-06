Left Menu

Tata Steel shares close 3 pc higher after March quarter earnings

Shares of Tata Steel on Thursday closed with a gain of 3 per cent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.The stock jumped 5.59 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,128.80 on the BSE during the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:56 IST
Tata Steel shares close 3 pc higher after March quarter earnings

Shares of Tata Steel on Thursday closed with a gain of 3 per cent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The stock jumped 5.59 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,128.80 on the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 1,100.55, a gain of 2.96 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 1,103. During the day, it rallied 5.49 per cent to Rs 1,129 -- its one-year high.

In traded volume terms, 21.28 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 4.64 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Tata Steel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

During January-March 2021, the company's total income jumped to Rs 50,249.59 crore from Rs 37,322.68 crore earlier.

Total expenses rose to Rs 40,052 crore from Rs 35,432.42 crore in the January-March period of 2019-20.

On a standalone basis, Tata Steel reported a Rs 6,593.54 crore net profit during the January-March quarter.

The company had clocked a standalone net loss of Rs 436.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income grew to Rs 21,392.34 crore from Rs 14,182.79 crore a year ago.

Tata Steel said its board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 25 per fully paid-up ordinary share of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 6,526 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Thursday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 6,526 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 7 new deaths, taking the total to 14,158. The dea...

COVID-19 treatment now covered under Goa govt s health scheme

The Goa government on Thursday brought COVID-19 treatment under its flagship medical insurance scheme, which covers the entire population of the state.The move will allow patients to avail benefits under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana ...

COVID-19: Kerala rights panel seeks report on alternate arrangements at crematoriums

The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Thursday sought an urgent report from the district administration on the need to make temporary arrangements at crematoriums here for the timely cremation of bodies, including the COVID-19 victims.The p...

New 'very infectious' COVID strain spreading fast among

The very infectious strains of coronavirus, B.1.617 and B.1, are currently found in the COVID-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and spreading fast in younger age groups, apart from adults.The N440K is neither a variant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021