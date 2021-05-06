Left Menu

Blue Star clocks Q4 profit at Rs 103 crore on higher revenues

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star said on Thursday its profit before tax before exceptional items was Rs 103 crore for Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 13 crore in Q4 FY20.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:13 IST
Blue Star clocks Q4 profit at Rs 103 crore on higher revenues
The company has five manufacturing facilities and annual revenues of over Rs 4,264 crore. Image Credit: ANI

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star said on Thursday its profit before tax before exceptional items was Rs 103 crore for Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 13 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations recovered 124 per cent to Rs 1,612 crore as compared to Rs 1,299 crore in the same period.

Revenue growth and improvement in profitability across segments enabled operating profit (PBIDTA excluding other income and finance income) to increase to Rs 102 crores for Q4 FY21 from Rs 37 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. The company said healthy cash from operations and improvement in working capital efficiencies enabled a significant reduction of Rs 282 crore in net borrowings.

"Our goal is to grow faster than the market, keep operating costs under control and manage the balance sheet prudently with a clear focus on operating cash flows," said Vir Advani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31.

Blue Star has a market share of 60 to 70 per cent in the pharmaceutical and healthcare segments in its addressed product categories like modular cold rooms, medical freezers, ultra-low temperature freezers, pharma refrigerators and blood bank refrigerators. Besides, it offers a wide spectrum of cold chain equipment catering to agriculture, dairy, ice-cream, processed foods, hotels, restaurants, fast-food chains, quick service restaurants and retail outlets besides several institutional clients.

The company is doubling its capacity for commercial refrigeration products by setting up a new manufacturing plant at a cost of Rs 130 crore at its existing facility at Wada in Thane district of Maharashtra. The new facility will have annual capacity to produce two lakh deep freezers and one lakh storage water coolers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 6,526 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Thursday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 6,526 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 7 new deaths, taking the total to 14,158. The dea...

COVID-19 treatment now covered under Goa govt s health scheme

The Goa government on Thursday brought COVID-19 treatment under its flagship medical insurance scheme, which covers the entire population of the state.The move will allow patients to avail benefits under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana ...

COVID-19: Kerala rights panel seeks report on alternate arrangements at crematoriums

The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Thursday sought an urgent report from the district administration on the need to make temporary arrangements at crematoriums here for the timely cremation of bodies, including the COVID-19 victims.The p...

New 'very infectious' COVID strain spreading fast among

The very infectious strains of coronavirus, B.1.617 and B.1, are currently found in the COVID-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and spreading fast in younger age groups, apart from adults.The N440K is neither a variant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021