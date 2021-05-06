Coworking firm Smartworks ties up with MediBuddy to provide medical support to staff, clients

Left Menu

Coworking firm Smartworks on Thursday said it has partnered with digital healthcare platform MediBuddy to provide medical support to its corporate clients and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.This partnership will allow members and employees to access online doctor consultation, health check-ups, COVID RT-PCR test and medicine, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:24 IST
Coworking firm Smartworks on Thursday said it has partnered with digital healthcare platform MediBuddy to provide medical support to its corporate clients and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This partnership will allow members and employees to access online doctor consultation, health check-ups, COVID RT-PCR test and medicine, the company said in a statement. Smartworks, which provides managed office space, has a footprint of over 4 million sq ft across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune). It caters to more than 400 organisations across large enterprises, SMEs and established startups. PTI MJH BAL BAL

