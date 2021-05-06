Left Menu

Chennai-based NGO to set up 10K oxygen concentrators to serve COVID patients

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:24 IST
A city-based NGO has drawn up plans to set up 10,000 oxygen concentrator machines across the country as part of its project to set up an Oxygen Bank to serve COVID-19 patients.

Bharthiya Jain Sanghatana,a 35-year-old organisation, has been working on this project for a long time,the NGO's national executive council member Narendar Srisrimal told PTI.

The NGO in association with Shree Tamilnadu Jain Mahamandal on Thursday installed an oxygen bank with 60 machines here, aimed at serving COVID-19 positive people who need oxygen support, he said.

''The oxygen concentrators will be available at a daily rent of Rs 100 per day for initial five days and Rs 200 per day from 6th to 10th day,'' he said. ''We plan to set up 10,000 such oxygen concentrator machines in India through our 400 chapters,'' he said.

In Chennai, 60 such oxygen concentrator machines have been set up and it can be scaled up to 150, he said.

''We have many sizes of machines to serve different individuals depending upon their need.They can either keep it at home or can take it for a day or two depending upon use and return it so that we can help others who need such support,'' he added.PTI VIJ BN BALA BALA

