Rugby-Sexton left out of British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa

Rugby-Sexton left out of British and Irish Lions squad for South AfricaReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:25 IST
Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been left out of coach Warren Gatland's 37-man British & Irish Lions squad for the tour to South Africa from July 3-Aug. 7.
Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar and Finn Russell will be in contention for the flyhalf positions, while the squad will be captained by lock Alun Wyn Jones, who recently led Wales to the Six Nations title.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wales
- Ireland
- South Africa
- Owen Farrell
ALSO READ
Rugby-Wales' Jones signs new one-year deal with WRU and Ospreys
Soccer-France to play Wales, Bulgaria in Euro 2020 warm-ups
Rugby-Wales to host New Zealand, South Africa in autumn internationals
COVID-19 fragments found in third Australia's New South Wales sewage plant in 2 days
FACTBOX-Election day: What are Scotland, England, Wales voting for?