Rugby-Sexton left out of British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been left out of coach Warren Gatland's 37-man British & Irish Lions squad for the tour to South Africa from July 3-Aug. 7.

Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar and Finn Russell will be in contention for the flyhalf positions, while the squad will be captained by lock Alun Wyn Jones, who recently led Wales to the Six Nations title.

