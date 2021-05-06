Left Menu

Norway cenbank rate hike beckons as recovery continues

Norway currently expects all adults to be offered at least one vaccine dose by late July. Norges Bank's announcement was exactly as expected and pointed to a rate increase in the second half of 2021, Danske Bank Chief Economist Frank Jullum said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:28 IST
Norway cenbank rate hike beckons as recovery continues

Norway's central bank said it was on track to hike interest rates later this year if the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic proceeds as it expects.

The bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0% at its latest meeting on Thursday, as expected. Norges Bank plans to raise rates in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, likely making it the first among G10 central banks to increase the cost of borrowing since the pandemic began.

The Norwegian economy contracted by 2.5% last year in what was its worst performance since 1945, although the decline was smaller than in most other European nations, reflecting the country's less severe COVID-19 outbreak. The government has launched the first step of a four-point plan to reopen society, and economists recently polled by Reuters expect economic growth of 3.7% in 2021.

"In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in the latter half of 2021," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement. While economic uncertainty remains, Norges Bank no longer used the term "substantial uncertainty" with regards to the outlook for the second half of the year, as it had done two months ago when it first flagged the option of a 2021 hike.

"There is a nuance in the way we describe the economic outlook," Olsen told Reuters in a video interview. "We're a bit more certain as things have developed largely as we anticipated since our March report, so we're a little more confident," he said.

The central bank reiterated it wanted to see clear signs of economic recovery before a rate hike takes place and said the progress of the country's COVID-19 vaccine programme suggested activity would pick up as the year went on. Norway currently expects all adults to be offered at least one vaccine dose by late July.

Norges Bank's announcement was exactly as expected and pointed to a rate increase in the second half of 2021, Danske Bank Chief Economist Frank Jullum said. "That also means it is still 50-50 whether (the rate hike) will come in September or December," he said.

Norway's currency, the crown, weakened slightly after the announcement. Norges Bank's next rate meeting and outlook revisions are due on June 17. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Health News Roundup: Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity; India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kellogg beats quarterly sales estimates

Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co beat first-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-driven snacking boom showed no signs of losing steam even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.Net s...

Rugby-Sexton left out of British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been left out of coach Warren Gatlands 37-man British Irish Lions squad for the tour to South Africa from July 3-Aug. 7.Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar and Finn Russell will be in contention for the flyhalf posit...

Moderna lifts COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19.2 billion

Moderna Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 shot by 4.3 to 19.2 billion on Thursday, reflecting demand from countries looking to return to normalcy through rapid vaccine rollouts.Deals for booster doses, nations looking to s...

Thai student jailed for insulting king gets bail, others denied

A Thai court on Thursday granted bail to student protest leader Panusaya Rung Sithijirawattanakul, who has spent eight weeks in detention on charges of insulting the countrys king, even as six fellow leaders remain in jail. Bail conditions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021