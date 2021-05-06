HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britain's economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference:

GOVERNOR ANDREW BAILEY, "On balance, the MPC judges the risks to the central projection for GDP to be skewed to the downside in the first year of the forecast period, but broadly balanced further out.

