HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britain's economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference:

GOVERNOR ANDREW BAILEY ON GDP PROJECTION: "On balance, the MPC judges the risks to the central projection for GDP to be skewed to the downside in the first year of the forecast period, but broadly balanced further out.

BAILEY ON BREXIT: "Early evidence .. suggests that many firms are adjusting to the new arrangements.

"It remains too early to judge whether the effects, both in terms of the short-term disruption and the longer-term effects on supply growth are in line with the assumptions underlying the MPC's forecasts. "The MPC has retained its assumption that trade and activity will be lower in the first half of this year as firms adjust to the introduction of new trading arrangements. These additional effects on trade are assumed to dissipate by the end of this quarter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)