Left Menu

HyFun to invest Rs 300 cr; to foray into retail segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:53 IST
HyFun to invest Rs 300 cr; to foray into retail segment

HyFun, which produces and exports frozen potato products, will be investing Rs 300 crores for expansion and will also foray into the domestic retail segment.

The company will expand its overall manufacturing capacity of its potato processing plant in Mehsana, Gujarat to over 2.5 times by 2022. This means the capacity will increase to 200 kilo tons from the present 80 kilo tons, according to a statement.

The expansion of the plant, set up in 2015, will help in increasing HyFun's presence in the international markets and cater to the rising demand in the domestic market as well, it added.

''We are investing Rs 300 crore for our expansion plan, and with this, we aim to create more local employment opportunities in Gujarat,'' HyFun Chief Executive Officer Haresh Karamchandani said.

Regarding foray into the domestic retail market, he said that during the ongoing pandemic, the company has seen that consumers look for good quality and convenient food options that cater to their diversified taste preferences.

''Working professionals and homemakers are now more inclined towards simple food that is hygienic, safe, and easy to prepare. That is where HyFun products will deliver convenience and provide easy solutions for daily meals,'' Karamchandani said.

HyFun, which has witnessed success in HoReCa and QSR segment in both domestic and export markets, has several products in the pipeline, he added.

As per a study by IMARC, the Indian frozen potato products market is likely to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.30 per cent during the next five years.

Frozen potato products have gained prominence in the country as they are convenient to cook and come in various flavours, shapes, and sizes that cater to the diversified taste preference of the consumers, according to the study.

HyFun offers more than 25 ready-to-cook frozen snacks such as French Fries, Aloo Tikki, Burger Patties and Nuggets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malik one win away from Olympic qualification; Dhankar, Kadiyan ousted

Sumit Malik was still in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Games but it was all over for Amit Dhankar and Satywart Kadiyan, who were ousted from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers after losing at different stages of the competition, h...

Cognizant Q1 net up 37.6 pc to USD 505 mn; expects to log 7-9 pc revenue growth in FY2021

IT company Cognizant has reported a 37.6 per cent rise in its March quarter net income at USD 505 million, and said it expects its revenue to grow 7-9 per cent during the year.The company, which follows January-December financial year, said...

Madhya Pradesh sees 12,421 new COVID-19 cases; 86 casualties

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,421 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 86 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 6,37,406 and the toll to 6,160, an official from the state health department said.At least 12,965 patients were disc...

UPDATE 2-Somalia reviving ties with Kenya after nearly six months

Somalia said on Thursday it was restoring diplomatic ties with neighbouring Kenya after it severed relations in December, accusing Nairobi of meddling in politics. Relations between the countries have also been tense over the ownership of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021