HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britain's economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference:

GOVERNOR ANDREW BAILEY ON THE SCALE OF THE HIT "However (...) let's not get carried away. It takes us back by the end of this year to the level of output that we had essentially at the end of 2019 pre COVID.

"So that is good news in the context of where we've been, but it still means of course you know another way of expressing that is that two years of output growth have been lost to date." BAILEY ON GDP PROJECTION:

"On balance, the MPC judges the risks to the central projection for GDP to be skewed to the downside in the first year of the forecast period, but broadly balanced further out." BAILEY ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS:

"We do watch them very closely (5 year inflation expectations) I would say if you standback and look at the overall movement of markets since the last report we've seen actually a larger movement in what we call real rates which of course reflects expectations of growth and some pick-up in inflation components, that's true actually across major economies. "Put into a longer run context I would say that is not certainly something at all, it's not at all alarming actually. I wouldn't want to in any sense endorse that. It's a point of note and something we watch carefully continually."

BAILEY ON BREXIT: "Early evidence .. suggests that many firms are adjusting to the new arrangements.

"It remains too early to judge whether the effects, both in terms of the short-term disruption and the longer-term effects on supply growth are in line with the assumptions underlying the MPC's forecasts. "The MPC has retained its assumption that trade and activity will be lower in the first half of this year as firms adjust to the introduction of new trading arrangements. These additional effects on trade are assumed to dissipate by the end of this quarter."

DEPUTY GOVERNOR BROADBENT ON INVESTMENT: "(The investment tax credit) to some degree has the effect of bringing forward investment that would have taken place later and that too gives you this kind of hump shaped effect of fiscal policy."

