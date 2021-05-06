Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

suggests that many firms are adjusting to the new arrangements. "It remains too early to judge whether the effects, both in terms of the short-term disruption and the longer-term effects on supply growth are in line with the assumptions underlying the MPC's forecasts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:57 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britain's economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quotes from the Bank's press conference:

GOVERNOR ANDREW BAILEY ON THE SCALE OF THE HIT "However (...) let's not get carried away. It takes us back by the end of this year to the level of output that we had essentially at the end of 2019 pre COVID.

"So that is good news in the context of where we've been, but it still means of course you know another way of expressing that is that two years of output growth have been lost to date." BAILEY ON GDP PROJECTION:

"On balance, the MPC judges the risks to the central projection for GDP to be skewed to the downside in the first year of the forecast period, but broadly balanced further out." BAILEY ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS:

"We do watch them very closely (5 year inflation expectations) I would say if you standback and look at the overall movement of markets since the last report we've seen actually a larger movement in what we call real rates which of course reflects expectations of growth and some pick-up in inflation components, that's true actually across major economies. "Put into a longer run context I would say that is not certainly something at all, it's not at all alarming actually. I wouldn't want to in any sense endorse that. It's a point of note and something we watch carefully continually."

BAILEY ON BREXIT: "Early evidence .. suggests that many firms are adjusting to the new arrangements.

"It remains too early to judge whether the effects, both in terms of the short-term disruption and the longer-term effects on supply growth are in line with the assumptions underlying the MPC's forecasts. "The MPC has retained its assumption that trade and activity will be lower in the first half of this year as firms adjust to the introduction of new trading arrangements. These additional effects on trade are assumed to dissipate by the end of this quarter."

DEPUTY GOVERNOR BROADBENT ON INVESTMENT: "(The investment tax credit) to some degree has the effect of bringing forward investment that would have taken place later and that too gives you this kind of hump shaped effect of fiscal policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malik one win away from Olympic qualification; Dhankar, Kadiyan ousted

Sumit Malik was still in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Games but it was all over for Amit Dhankar and Satywart Kadiyan, who were ousted from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers after losing at different stages of the competition, h...

Cognizant Q1 net up 37.6 pc to USD 505 mn; expects to log 7-9 pc revenue growth in FY2021

IT company Cognizant has reported a 37.6 per cent rise in its March quarter net income at USD 505 million, and said it expects its revenue to grow 7-9 per cent during the year.The company, which follows January-December financial year, said...

Madhya Pradesh sees 12,421 new COVID-19 cases; 86 casualties

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,421 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 86 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 6,37,406 and the toll to 6,160, an official from the state health department said.At least 12,965 patients were disc...

UPDATE 2-Somalia reviving ties with Kenya after nearly six months

Somalia said on Thursday it was restoring diplomatic ties with neighbouring Kenya after it severed relations in December, accusing Nairobi of meddling in politics. Relations between the countries have also been tense over the ownership of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021