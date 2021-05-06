Praj Industries consolidated Q4 PAT at Rs 52 cr
Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 52 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company's PAT stood at Rs 24.86 crore in the year-ago period, Praj said in a statement. Income from operations grew by 91.40 per cent to Rs 567.1 crore compared to Rs 296.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20. The company's consolidated PAT for 2020-21 grew by 15.10 per cent to Rs 81.07 crore as against Rs 70.43 crore in FY20. Income from operations went up by 18.35 per cent to Rs 1,304.67 crore from Rs 1,102.37 crore in FY20. ''We are delighted to report a robust performance in the fourth quarter to close FY21 on a strong note. Activity levels have remained positively elevated with continued traction in enquiries across several business verticals including some significant order wins,'' Praj Industries CEO and Managing Director Shishir Joshipura said. Shares of the company closed at Rs 248.95, down 2.20 per cent on BSE.
