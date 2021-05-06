Left Menu

NRAI proposes alternative delivery model '#Orderdirect' to reduce dependency on aggregators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:20 IST
NRAI proposes alternative delivery model '#Orderdirect' to reduce dependency on aggregators

Pitching for ordering direct from restaurants, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday proposed an alternative delivery model '#Orderdirect' for the restaurants, stating that it will enable them to sell more, sell directly and efficiently, thereby reducing dependence on tech aggregators.

In a statement, the association said it firmly believes that people consume the products created by the restaurants and technology platforms are just a more convenient means to place the order.

''Unfortunately, the contours of the relationship between the consumer, the business and the platform have changed drastically over the last few years.

''With massive dollar-dumpling, the tech aggregators have tried becoming digital landlords that control the entire ecosystem rather than just being a platform where buyers and sellers transact on their own terms,'' NRAI said.

The association strongly feels that it is imperative that businesses take larger control of their digital landscapes to protect their long-term interest, it added.

''We are committed to taking better control of our business and our customer data and become digitally more self-reliant as an industry.

''While NRAI has spearheaded this initiative, I firmly believe that this solution will benefit the entire F&B (food and beverage) fraternity at large, benefitting lakhs of small restaurants across the country,'' NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.

This humble beginning will give the restaurants an alternative to the current digital landlords, he added.

''While we will continue to engage with the aggregators to achieve better terms of engagement, NRAI will continue to unveil more industry-friendly tech solutions in the coming days which will hopefully change the contours of this trade and benefit lakhs of business owners rather than a handful of digital giants,'' Katriar said.

In a similar vein, Food Matters Partner Gauri Devidayal said, ''We recognize the positive aspects of what the aggregators are offering us at present and to our customers too, but this relationship is no longer a partnership but rather is one built on dependency.'' And, that's what the company is working to change, she added.

''So, if you're a restaurant, don't even think twice about setting up your own alternative platform. And, if you are a customer, and it is not too much trouble, next time #orderdirect,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On the verge of another German title, Bayern looks to future

Besides planning for a record-extending ninth straight Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has also spent a lot time planning for the future.Bayern can win yet another title on Saturday even before kickoff against Borussia Mnchengladbach if Bor...

17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Offi...

HCL extends support for COVID care facilities in Delhi-NCR

HCL Group on Thursday said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of hospital beds, as part of its efforts to support relief efforts.HCLs support includes assistance in the form ...

Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamiltons Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021