Left Menu

UTI Mutual Fund appoints Peshotan Dastoor as head of sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:27 IST
UTI Mutual Fund appoints Peshotan Dastoor as head of sales

UTI Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has appointed Peshotan Dastoor as Group President and Head of Sales, where he will be responsible for developing the fund house's sales strategy, and explore new opportunities for distribution and growth.

Before joining UTI AMC, Dastoor successfully led the sales of the retail and institutional business of Franklin Templeton Asset Management India Pvt Ltd, the fund house said in a statement.

Prior to that, he spent 12 years in various positions in private banking Group at ING Bank and also served the institutional sales business at ING Investment Management India Pvt Ltd as its head.

Dastoor, a veteran in the mutual fund industry, will be responsible for developing UTI's sales strategy, providing leadership to the sales team, and exploring new opportunities for distribution and growth, the fund house said.

''Dastoor joins us with over 27 years of valuable experience in the financial services sector. His extraordinary traits lie in his expertise in developing and expanding distribution networks. I am confident that his presence amongst us at UTI would surely enhance our abilities to grow substantially stronger,'' Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of UTI AMC, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On the verge of another German title, Bayern looks to future

Besides planning for a record-extending ninth straight Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has also spent a lot time planning for the future.Bayern can win yet another title on Saturday even before kickoff against Borussia Mnchengladbach if Bor...

17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Offi...

HCL extends support for COVID care facilities in Delhi-NCR

HCL Group on Thursday said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of hospital beds, as part of its efforts to support relief efforts.HCLs support includes assistance in the form ...

Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamiltons Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021