Adani Transmission net jumps four-fold to Rs 256.55 cr in Mar qtr

The Power Transmission sector has seen tremendous progress over the last two decades.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:35 IST
Adani Transmission on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped over four-fold to Rs 256.55 crore in the March quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 58.97 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company was Rs 2,875.60 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 3,317.51 crore a year ago.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,289.57 crore in 2020-21, compared to Rs 706.49 crore in 2019-20. Its total income was Rs 10,458.93 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 11,681.29 crore in 2019-20.

''The Power & Transmission sector has seen tremendous progress over the last two decades. Today, Government initiatives such as Saubhagya and the emphasis on renewables have significantly expanded electricity access. ''The next two decades promises to usher in new opportunities for the sector based on the resurgence of the economy post the pandemic and a positive investor outlook. ATL is fully equipped to co-create a future in line with the needs of a nation at the cusp of global renewable energy leadership,'' Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group, said in the statement.

ATL’s two acquisitions (APTL and WKTL) during the year will bolster its pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private-sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt (circuit) km of transmission lines by 2022, Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

