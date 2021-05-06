Redefine convergence between the quality of life and luxury housing

Left Menu

As the world adapts to the 'new normal', residential real estate is bound to witness the onset of new demand trends. The Covid-19 pandemic reinforced the need to own a home as a safe haven. This significance drives the demand for spacious luxury homes that accords today's growing need of health, wellness, education, work from home.

ANI | Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:43 IST
Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the world adapts to the 'new normal', residential real estate is bound to witness the onset of new demand trends. The Covid-19 pandemic reinforced the need to own a home as a safe haven. This significance drives the demand for spacious luxury homes that accords today's growing need of health, wellness, education, work from home. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and MD of Hiranandani Group said that this effectively has created a convergence between the essential 'quality of life' in the new normal and 'luxury housing'. One recently decodes 'luxury housing' or 'homes for the elite' by not just the prime location but lately, also through the listing of various sustainable features and amenities offered by the developers with proven track record. A personal abode with well-appointed layout, flexi modular interiors for higher efficiency, and ample of open green space is the new luxury. Additionally, the quality of construction, architecture, meticulous planning, and adoption of global best sustainable development practices are some of the major highlights in decision making. Redefined 'luxury homes' are the one that spells holistic living with vibrant community ecosystem, green shoots, and uninterrupted basic facilities like power, water and internet supply amidst a complete township living. An integrated township living gains traction amidst pandemic on back of safety, security and stability. It offers the comfort, convenience and joy of community living all under one roof. Till recently, homes that met above aspects were homes meant for the upwardly mobile affluents. In effect, more disposable income meant investing in larger homes, with better amenities and features. Today, the upgrade to bigger homes by existing homeowners reflects on the convergence mentioned earlier- moving to a bigger and spacious house is in- sync with moving to new luxury living. As value of a safe residence predominates amid the pandemic crisis, the need for sustainable real estate development which offers eco-friendly homes with luxe features is on the wish-list of many home buyers. From common amenities to apartments layouts, the requirements that decrypt luxury housing continues to intensify. What began with all basic amenities has slowly expanded to include the best social fabric of the location. The availability of healthcare, wellness, education, high street retail and entertainment (inclusive of sports) facilities within the township is also an important factor of consideration. Within the apartment, homebuyers look for modular layout that powers feature like indoor gym, yoga rooms, home office, a deck/ balcony for rejuvenation corner, dining, and theatre room, among others. Luxury homes such as large condos or sky villas or luxe apartments, come at premium prices in the emerging nerve wire centres like Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The discerning home buyers can avail an early mover advantage by making smart decisions to buy with developers of repute and reap the benefit of price appreciation. Hiranandani Estate is a mega township project at Ghodbunder road, Thane that offers luxury and uber luxury living with ready to move in 3 BHK in towers like Phillipa, Cardinal, Clifton, Barrington, Preston & Willowcrest. It also offers luxurious 4 bhk in towers like Leona, Eagleton, Hampton, Willowcrest and swanky 5 BHK at Leona, Royce & Basilius in Premium project Rodas Enclave.

Projects Like Hiranandani Estate and One Hiranandani Park offers an all-inclusive lifestyle with complete well-being that is favourable for domestic as well as NRI home buyers. The majestic statuesque high-rise towers, ample privacy and open space, verdant green landscape, treeline boulevards and pedestrian friendly roads, neo-classical architecture, privy to walk to work, personal office spaces in the proximity and daily convenience all at one stop destination. The projects are well connected in terms of transport linkages by rail, road, and waterways; and offer an easy commute to one's business locations within Mumbai and MMR. Luxury homes are in demand. Media reports have found the sales of luxury housing in India's seven major markets went up 21% in February 2020. As uptick in home bookings continues amidst pandemic curve, opportunities for selecting one's 'palace in the sky' reduces, the smart home buyer will ensure to make the most of the opportunity and snap up the dream luxury Hiranandani home. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

