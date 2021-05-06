Commuters travel in overcrowded buses, cycles as transport curbs to check corona come into effect

Commuters travelled in overcrowded buses or cycled long distances in hot summer temperatures to reach their offices as measures taken by the West Bengal government came into effect on Thursday to contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others had to shell out far higher sums than on other days for rides in shuttle cars, if they could find one as scores passengers waited in serpentine queues for state transport buses.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had reviewed the pandemic situation in the state after taking oath on Wednesday, had ordered suspension of local train services and ordered that Metro Railways, the lifeline of the city, and state transport bus service operation be curtailed by 50 per cent as part of the steps to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Metro Railway has reduced its total daily services to 192 in view of the state government order, a Metro Railways official said.

Starting Friday, the first Metro from Dumdum and Kavi Subhash will start at 8 am and the last service from these stations will be at 8 pm, the official said.

As a result long queues at bus stands and overcrowded buses were seen in different parts of the city and neighbouring North and South 24 Parganas districts during morning rush hours.

Banerjee, who said that her first priority is to control the pandemic situation in the state, had also ordered that state government and private offices will run with 50 per cent staff till further order.

''I stay at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, I travel to my office in Kolkata by train regularly, but today I had to make the journey in a overcrowded private bus,'' said Monoj Ghosh.

Another person travelling to work from Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas said he had to travel by a shuttle taxi, paying Rs 100 for a journey which generally costs him less than Rs 10 by suburban train.

''Since our offices are functioning we have to come.

But boarding a crowded bus would mean risking COVID-19 infection amid this raging pandemic,'' said Ranjit Mukherje, another commuter.

Some people even cycled 30 kms om places as far as Dhapdhapi in South 24 Parganas or Barasat in North 24 Parganas.

People coming to work in the city from Howrah and Hooghly districts were seen riding motorcycles to their destinations to avoid travelling in overcrowded buses.

The Metro Railway authorities said that it is strictly following the ban on entry in its premises without a face mask.

Suburban trains, considered the lifeline for millions in Bengal, had resumed services on November 11 last year after more than seven months, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 18,102 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths.

