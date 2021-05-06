NLC India raises Rs 650 cr via commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 650 cr via commercial paperPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:48 IST
NLC India Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 650 crore by issuing commercial paper.
''We wish to inform that 13,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 650 crore have been issued and allotted on May 5, 2021,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.
NLC India, a 'Navratna' company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.
