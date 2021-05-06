Ola Electric on Thursday said it has appointed N Balachandar as its Chief Human Resources Officer. In his new role, Balachandar will accelerate Ola Electric's journey to become a world-class talent organisation, with a focus on people and culture globally, a statement said.

Balachandar is a 33-year industry HR veteran, and brings global experience to the company, having worked with organisations including GE Healthcare, GE Capital, Strides Arcolab, Standard Chartered Bank, Asian Paints and Coffee Day Group. **** Aurionpro announces exit from cybersecurity segment *Tech firm Aurionpro on Thursday announced its exit from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its cyber security business to Forcepoint LLC, USA for USD 9.6 million (about Rs 71 crore). ''The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cyber security business is valued at a consideration of USD 9.6 million (approximately. Rs 71 crores) which is net off all taxes and obligations,'' a statement said.

Of this, Rs 45 crores will be received upfront and the remaining amount to be received in tranches over a year upon fulfilment of contractual warranties and earn out, it added.

Aurionpro CMD Paresh Zaveri said it is disappointing to exit at a low value after all these years.

**** Jabra elevates Amitesh Punhani as APAC Head *Communication products maker Jabra on Thursday said it has elevated Amitesh Punhani as its Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing. In his new role, Punhani will be responsible for strengthening the company's vision and brand leadership in the Retail and Online Channel, and driving market share growth across key geographies of Asia Pacific region (Australia, New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN, Hong Kong/Taiwan and India), a statement said.

Previously, he was serving as the Country Marketing Manager for India and SAARC region.

“Jabra has seen significant growth in the India market over the years, and I am proud to have been a part of this journey. I'm now looking forward to accelerating unwavering growth and success of the brand across the Asia Pacific region while continuing to deliver superior sound experience for consumers,” Punhani said. **** CAIT seeks lockdown extension in Delhi till May 17 *Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday asked the Delhi government to extend the lockdown till May 17 on account of increasing coronavirus cases.

''The current dismal situation of covid and proportionally non-availability of medical facilities in Delhi does not allow the traders of Delhi to open their shops and markets,'' Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement. The current lockdown ends on May 10. ''The Delhi government should be asked to extend the current lockdown for at least one week more,'' it added.

