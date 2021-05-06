Left Menu

Business briefs

The Delhi government should be asked to extend the current lockdown for at least one week more, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:49 IST
Business briefs

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has appointed N Balachandar as its Chief Human Resources Officer. In his new role, Balachandar will accelerate Ola Electric's journey to become a world-class talent organisation, with a focus on people and culture globally, a statement said.

Balachandar is a 33-year industry HR veteran, and brings global experience to the company, having worked with organisations including GE Healthcare, GE Capital, Strides Arcolab, Standard Chartered Bank, Asian Paints and Coffee Day Group. **** Aurionpro announces exit from cybersecurity segment *Tech firm Aurionpro on Thursday announced its exit from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its cyber security business to Forcepoint LLC, USA for USD 9.6 million (about Rs 71 crore). ''The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cyber security business is valued at a consideration of USD 9.6 million (approximately. Rs 71 crores) which is net off all taxes and obligations,'' a statement said.

Of this, Rs 45 crores will be received upfront and the remaining amount to be received in tranches over a year upon fulfilment of contractual warranties and earn out, it added.

Aurionpro CMD Paresh Zaveri said it is disappointing to exit at a low value after all these years.

**** Jabra elevates Amitesh Punhani as APAC Head *Communication products maker Jabra on Thursday said it has elevated Amitesh Punhani as its Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing. In his new role, Punhani will be responsible for strengthening the company's vision and brand leadership in the Retail and Online Channel, and driving market share growth across key geographies of Asia Pacific region (Australia, New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN, Hong Kong/Taiwan and India), a statement said.

Previously, he was serving as the Country Marketing Manager for India and SAARC region.

“Jabra has seen significant growth in the India market over the years, and I am proud to have been a part of this journey. I'm now looking forward to accelerating unwavering growth and success of the brand across the Asia Pacific region while continuing to deliver superior sound experience for consumers,” Punhani said. **** CAIT seeks lockdown extension in Delhi till May 17 *Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday asked the Delhi government to extend the lockdown till May 17 on account of increasing coronavirus cases.

''The current dismal situation of covid and proportionally non-availability of medical facilities in Delhi does not allow the traders of Delhi to open their shops and markets,'' Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement. The current lockdown ends on May 10. ''The Delhi government should be asked to extend the current lockdown for at least one week more,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No confirmation of N440K mutant spread in state, Chandrababu Naidu 'more dangerous' than COVID-19: Andhra minister

Refuting the allegations of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu about detection of N440K variant of COVID-19 virus in Andhra Pradeshs Kurnool, Minister of Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah Perni Nani clarified th...

CII suggests TN govt to adopt economic agenda to drive

The Tamil Nadu unit of Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry CII on Thursday urged the new government to be headed by the DMK, to adopt an economic agenda that would bring in new investment and create jobs in the state in the wake ...

PM Narendra Modi speaks to CMs of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand about COVID-19 situation in their states: Govt sources.

PM Narendra Modi speaks to CMs of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand about COVID-19 situation in their states Govt sources....

COVID-19: Delhi govt caps private ambulance rates

The Delhi government on Thursday capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underscored that strict action will follow against the violators.It has come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021