Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Global pharma shares sink as Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers plunged after U.S. President Joe Biden backed a proposed waiver for intellectual property rights even as the pharmaceutical industry, analysts and experts doubted its impact, saying the real problem is a lack of raw materials and know-how.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:52 IST
UPDATE 3-Global pharma shares sink as Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers plunged after U.S. President Joe Biden backed a proposed waiver for intellectual property rights even as the pharmaceutical industry, analysts and experts doubted its impact, saying the real problem is a lack of raw materials and know-how. Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and U.S. shares of BioNTech were down between 4% and 10% on Thursday. The slide in stocks was understandable, but likely an over-reaction, Zhiqiang Shu, senior biotechnology analyst at Berenberg in New York, said.

"The production of mRNA vaccines is not just about intellectual property. A lot of other things are in play, such as manufacturing know-how and capacity. Other companies or countries are unlikely to produce mRNA shots quickly," he said. The Biden administration move drew applause from patent activists and the World Health Organization as it could increase availability of vaccines to poorer nations including India, which is under the grip of a deadly second wave of infection.

However, implementing such a move could be a lengthy process as all 164 WTO member countries are required to arrive at a consent. . The pharmaceutical industry, which has long defended patents as the key to research and development of new treatments, criticized the move, with its biggest lobby group warning that it would undermine pandemic response and compromise safety.

Several pharmaceutical analysts said IP waivers may on the surface help a world facing a pandemic, but manufacturing the vaccines was a barrier. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said while the proposal was not a good "headline" for biotech and could affect earnings, in reality, the bottleneck is neither access nor patents (or price) but simply that there aren't enough vials, raw materials.

It would probably take a year after an IP deal was struck for anyone to make a vaccine, Scott Gottlieb, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer board member said in a CNBC interview. Moderna CEO Stephan Bancel too doubted if the IP waiver would help as its technology has been open since October to anyone for use during the pandemic.

"You cannot go hire people who know how to make the mRNA. Those people don't exist," he told investors. Pharma shares lost ground elsewhere too, with Germany's Curevac, which has sought approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, tumbling as much as 15%.

Chinese vaccine makers slumped with CanSino Biologics Inc , a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine maker, down 16%. Its Hong Kong shares dived as much as 22%. Shares in London-listed AstraZeneca were largely unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No confirmation of N440K mutant spread in state, Chandrababu Naidu 'more dangerous' than COVID-19: Andhra minister

Refuting the allegations of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu about detection of N440K variant of COVID-19 virus in Andhra Pradeshs Kurnool, Minister of Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah Perni Nani clarified th...

CII suggests TN govt to adopt economic agenda to drive

The Tamil Nadu unit of Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry CII on Thursday urged the new government to be headed by the DMK, to adopt an economic agenda that would bring in new investment and create jobs in the state in the wake ...

PM Narendra Modi speaks to CMs of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand about COVID-19 situation in their states: Govt sources.

PM Narendra Modi speaks to CMs of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand about COVID-19 situation in their states Govt sources....

COVID-19: Delhi govt caps private ambulance rates

The Delhi government on Thursday capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underscored that strict action will follow against the violators.It has come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021