COVID-19 helpline launched on WhatsApp for Gurugram residents

Gurugram district administration on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated WhatsApp COVID-19 helpline to provide residents access to critical information and a central repository of all COVID-19-related resources.

The helpline has been developed by a group of volunteers, private sector organisations and with the support of various departments within the Gurugram District Administration, a statement said.

The helpline is free to use and is available in Hindi and English, it added.

The service is an integrated offering built on the WhatsApp Business API and will directly connect citizens to official and verified sources of information and medical services, thus enabling quick access and helping the administration streamline its relief efforts.

The helpline provides updated information about critical resources in the user's proximity such as RT-PCR centres and camps, online doctor consultations, status of availability of beds, registering oneself as a COVID-19 patient and care centres among other resources.

The helpline also has services of MyUpchar, Meddo and Dunzo integrated for the benefit of users.

It has been developed by Infobip and Day Technologies are the technology providers, and is enabled by WhatsApp. The initiative has also been supported by The Dialogue and Deepstrat who are providing critical support to DC Gurugram in triaging citizen requests.

“Using this (service), COVID patients and their families can reach out to us for help. We will try and provide the best possible care at home. I also thank partners like WhatsApp for stepping forward and supporting us in building this platform. Any organisation that wants to use this to deliver care to our citizens are most welcome to join us,'' Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of District Disaster Management, Gurugram, said.

WhatsApp Head of India Abhijit Bose said the company remains committed towards ensuring that people have access to verified sources of information through its platform.

''We are thankful to the Govt. of Haryana and the District Administration of Gurugram for giving us the opportunity to support their efforts. We encourage people to access the helpline for the latest COVID-19 related information in their city,'' he added.

