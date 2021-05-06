CII suggests TN govt to adopt economic agenda to drive

The Tamil Nadu unit of Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday urged the new government to be headed by the DMK, to adopt an economic agenda that would bring in new investment and create jobs in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave.

CII Southern region chairman C K Ranganathan said, ''the new government in Tamil Nadu should lay special focus on public health infrastructure due to the pandemic shaking the whole nation''.

''CII recommends the new government to adopt an economic agenda which would drive investment and create employment opportunities for the people of the state,'' he said in a press release.

Ranganathan, also the chairman of fast moving consumer goods company CavinKare Ltd, said some of the priority sectors that need special focus were agriculture, food processing, defence and aerospace, infrastructure among others.

The ease of doing business in Tamil Nadu was another area in which CII would be working closely with the new government, he added.

''CII would push for an investor friendly policy regime to attract global players to start business in the State.'' CII Tamil Nadu chairman S Chandrakumar noted that the pandemic has hugely impacted the livelihood of the people and the focus should be on creating large manufacturing hubs.

''Tamil Nadu is already a leader in the automobile industry and it is high time to start a medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing hub'', he said.

DMK President M K Stalin will be sworn in as the Chief Minsiter of Tamil Nadu on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)