Left Menu

CII suggests TN govt to adopt economic agenda to drive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:39 IST
CII suggests TN govt to adopt economic agenda to drive

The Tamil Nadu unit of Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday urged the new government to be headed by the DMK, to adopt an economic agenda that would bring in new investment and create jobs in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave.

CII Southern region chairman C K Ranganathan said, ''the new government in Tamil Nadu should lay special focus on public health infrastructure due to the pandemic shaking the whole nation''.

''CII recommends the new government to adopt an economic agenda which would drive investment and create employment opportunities for the people of the state,'' he said in a press release.

Ranganathan, also the chairman of fast moving consumer goods company CavinKare Ltd, said some of the priority sectors that need special focus were agriculture, food processing, defence and aerospace, infrastructure among others.

The ease of doing business in Tamil Nadu was another area in which CII would be working closely with the new government, he added.

''CII would push for an investor friendly policy regime to attract global players to start business in the State.'' CII Tamil Nadu chairman S Chandrakumar noted that the pandemic has hugely impacted the livelihood of the people and the focus should be on creating large manufacturing hubs.

''Tamil Nadu is already a leader in the automobile industry and it is high time to start a medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing hub'', he said.

DMK President M K Stalin will be sworn in as the Chief Minsiter of Tamil Nadu on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls Andhra CM, discuss on COVID-19 containing measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the ...

Sterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys

Sterling gave up earlier gains on Thursday, as the Bank of England predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. The BoE a...

Acting responsibly to alleviate people suffering from COVID-19: Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that being a constitutionally elected government it is acting responsibly to alleviate the suffering of people due to COVID-19 by making every possible effort to augment the supply of Oxygen. It...

U'khand: Man arrested for raping 21-yr-old woman in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, May 6 PTI A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, police said.Umang Gandhi was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, Muni-ki-Reti Police Station SHO R K Saklani sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021