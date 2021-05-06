Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:42 IST
Business briefs

Stockal, a platform that enables global investments for Indians, on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million in funding from Aroa Ventures, Cadenza Capital Management, and others.

The pre-series A round saw participation from Aroa Ventures (OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's family office), Cadenza Capital Management, Kristal.ai, Tracxn Labs, July Ventures, and Credence Family Office, a statement said.

The company has raised USD 5 million in funding since its launch in January last year.

''Stockal will use the funding to turbocharge its growth into new markets, starting from Indonesia in South East Asia,'' it said. **** One Digital Entertainment, Channel 2 Corporation invest in Digital 2 Sports Pte Ltd *One Digital Entertainment on Thursday said it has partnered with UAE-based broadcast company, Channel 2 Corporation to invest in Singapore-based interactive sports content company, Digital2 Sports Pte Ltd. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

This partnership marks One Digital Entertainment's new innings in the global sports investment ecosphere, a statement said.

As part of the deal, Digital2 Sports has secured exclusive audio rights for ICC's Tournaments including ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup – 2022 and 2023, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2021, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 for global territories, and Asia Cup 2022 and IPL 2020/2021-2022 for select markets, it added.

**** Sajan Raj Kurup acquires 40 pc stake in Revenant Esports * Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and founder of Creativeland Asia, has invested close to USD 1 million to pick up a 40 per cent stake in Revenant Esports. Revenant Esports is currently home to over 25 Esports athletes including various popular mobile titles like Call of Duty Mobile: Multiplayer, Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale, PUBGM (Before the ban), Clash of Clans, and FreeFire. The transaction will allow both companies to broaden their reach in the gaming community and promote the co-creation of unique experiences for consumers, a statement said on Thursday.

''With the E-sports sector becoming one the fastest growing industries globally, we are confident of growing to a Rs 150 crore company in the next 12 months. It's a world where we can pair the right message with the perfect idea, to a highly engaged audience - at the right time,'' Kurup said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls Andhra CM, discuss on COVID-19 containing measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the ...

Sterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys

Sterling gave up earlier gains on Thursday, as the Bank of England predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. The BoE a...

Acting responsibly to alleviate people suffering from COVID-19: Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that being a constitutionally elected government it is acting responsibly to alleviate the suffering of people due to COVID-19 by making every possible effort to augment the supply of Oxygen. It...

U'khand: Man arrested for raping 21-yr-old woman in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, May 6 PTI A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, police said.Umang Gandhi was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, Muni-ki-Reti Police Station SHO R K Saklani sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021