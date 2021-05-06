Left Menu

GoAir aims to get most of its employees vaccinated by this month

Wadia group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir, which has already launched the vaccination programme for its about 4,400 staff, is aiming to get most of the employees inoculated by this month-end. As many as 110 employees have already been vaccinated as part of the drive, GoAir said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Wadia group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir, which has already launched the vaccination programme for its about 4,400 staff, is aiming to get most of the employees inoculated by this month-end. As many as 110 employees have already been vaccinated as part of the drive, GoAir said. The airline said it will target to vaccinate all its employees, but it is also subject to the rules and regulations as well as the availability of the infrastructure and vaccine across the country.

Earlier in the day, the government issued guidelines to facilitate expeditious COVID-19 vaccination of aviation personnel working in the public as well as private entities.

As part of this, a dedicated vaccination facility will be established by the airport operators in their respective airports to facilitate expeditious vaccination of staff.

According to the guidelines, a priority during vaccination should be accorded to the air traffic controllers (ATCs), cockpit and cabin crews of the airlines as well as mission-critical and passenger-facing staff. The guidelines stated that the operator should immediately contact the state governments or private service providers (hospitals), which are willing to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres at the airports.

There can be more than one service provider at any airport, depending on the number of personnel working in the aviation ecosystem, as per the government.

