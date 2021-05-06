Left Menu

Credit Suisse cuts FY22 GDP forecast to 8.5-9 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:08 IST
Credit Suisse cuts FY22 GDP forecast to 8.5-9 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)

Credit Suisse has sharply lowered its real GDP growth forecast for this fiscal year to around 8.5-9 per cent, citing economic disruptions in the country due to the raging second wave that is likely to shave 100-150 bps growth off the economy.

The Swiss brokerage has also warned that it will delay the economy reaching potential growth rate by an additional two-three years beyond 2022-23.

The consensus forecast for FY22 growth is between 10 and 11 per cent by most analysts, including international raters like S&P, Fitch and Moody's, and so is their domestic counterparts, with the lowest among them being nine per cent by Brickword Ratings.

Similarly, the consensus potential annual growth rate is 6.5 per cent for many years from 2022-23, which many had predicted after the first wave and the sharper-than-expected-recovery the economy had logged in last year.

Analysts were also expecting a rapid turnaround for the economy this fiscal following an at least 8 per cent contraction in 2020-21 after being ravaged by the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown last year.

Given the impact of the raging second wave, Credit Suisse expects a GDP impact of 100-150 basis points, even though considers the second wave is much more intense than the first in terms of daily cases and deaths, yet the economic impact is lower. The country recorded coronavirus infections of over 4.12 lakh in the last 24 hours.

''We may revise downwards the FY22 real GDP growth forecast by 100-150 bps from our earlier forecast of 7 per cent over 2019-20. Yet, our forecast is meaningfully higher than the consensus forecast, as it was before the second wave.

''We now expect 2021-22 real GDP to be 5 per cent more than 2019-20 (when it stood at a 4 per cent),'' Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific and India equity strategist at Credit Suisse, told PTI in an interaction.

He expects that economic activity restrictions this time should last a few weeks and not months as in the case of last year, and are also less intense than last year, and more localised.

On the long-term impact of the second wave on growth, Mishra feels the economy may not reach the pre-pandemic projected levels for at least two-three years after 2022-23.

A year before the pandemic scuppered every plan, the government had set its eyes on ambitious USD 5-trillion GDP target by FY25, becoming the fourth largest after the US, China and Japan and the third largest by 2029-30.

On growth normalisation, Mishra said it would depend on how soon the infections peak, how long the second wave lasts, and the intensity of activity restrictions by governments.

As of now, it looks like the case and death numbers should start to ease by mid-May as our current expectation is that lockdowns are likely to be localised and not very intense and will mostly be short-lived, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Josh Radnor opens up about shedding 'How I Met Your Mother' character, creating music

American actor and musician Josh Radnor who is most popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently revealed that he is writing and recording new music. As indicated by Fox News, the 46-year-old actor dropped his debut so...

PM Modi calls Andhra CM, discuss on COVID-19 containing measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the ...

Sterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys

Sterling gave up earlier gains on Thursday, as the Bank of England predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. The BoE a...

Acting responsibly to alleviate people suffering from COVID-19: Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that being a constitutionally elected government it is acting responsibly to alleviate the suffering of people due to COVID-19 by making every possible effort to augment the supply of Oxygen. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021