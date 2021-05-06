France's Natixis posts a 225 mln euros profit in Q1, provisions down

French investment bank Natixis on Thursday posted a net profit of 225 million euros in the first quarter of the year, recovering from a loss a year ago as the pandemic crisis hit equity trading and caused a spike in provision for bad loans.

The lender said in a statement that the cost of risks amounted to 92 million euros in the quarter, down from 193 million euros.

However, the bank said provisions were still at elevated levels with impairments coming from tourism and aviation.

