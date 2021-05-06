Left Menu

20 dead in Rio de Janeiro shootout - paper

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:23 IST
20 dead in Rio de Janeiro shootout - paper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 20 people, including a police officer, died on Thursday in a shootout during a police operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho shanty town, O Globo newspaper reported on its website.

Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the shooting in the northern Rio neighborhood, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

