Left Menu

Dassault launches 10X 'flying penthouse' jet, yours for $75 million

The Falcon 10X will be the French planemaker's most powerful model, with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km), and compete with high-end models offered by Canada's Bombardier and General Dynamics unit Gulfstream. It will enter service in late 2025 and - in a first for a commercial jet - come equipped with Rolls-Royce Pearl engines designed to run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, Dassault said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:50 IST
Dassault launches 10X 'flying penthouse' jet, yours for $75 million
Representative Image.

Dassault Aviation launched a new long-range "flying penthouse" on Thursday in a bid to challenge rivals serving the ultra-wealthy and heads of state at the top end of the luxury jet market. The Falcon 10X will be the French planemaker's most powerful model, with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km), and compete with high-end models offered by Canada's Bombardier and General Dynamics unit Gulfstream.

It will enter service in late 2025 and - in a first for a commercial jet - come equipped with Rolls-Royce Pearl engines designed to run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, Dassault said. It is also the first time Rolls-Royce has been picked to power any jet from Dassault, which had fallen out with France's Safran over a previous engine development problem.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and chronic volatility in demand for smaller business jets, the market for the industry's largest models has been propelled by the rising wealth of Asia. Health has risen to the top of concerns of the targeted elite, alongside security and privacy.

"All the executives of the companies, the VIPs, they want to travel in a very safe way. They want to save time. And business aviation is really the answer," Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in a webcast. "Vaccines should be the solution in order to smooth down the effects of such a virus. But we have to know we will have to live a long time with viruses, whether COVID-19 or another. So it's also good to have a business jet in order to fly safely."

Dassault's gamble drew a rapid riposte from rival Bombardier, whose best-selling 19-seat Global 7500 sells for the same price: $75 million in today's dollars. "We're going to have even more (order) backlog and more airplanes in service," Chief Executive Eric Martel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion: Report

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion on Thursday night. The explosion took place near Majlis Speaker Nasheeds car, Maldives The edition reported.Local medias report that he was taken to hospital with i...

Josh Radnor opens up about shedding 'How I Met Your Mother' character, creating music

American actor and musician Josh Radnor who is most popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently revealed that he is writing and recording new music. As indicated by Fox News, the 46-year-old actor dropped his debut so...

PM Modi calls Andhra CM, discuss on COVID-19 containing measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the ...

Sterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys

Sterling gave up earlier gains on Thursday, as the Bank of England predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. The BoE a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021