Left Menu

European shares end lower as oil, tech losses offset earnings boost

The travel and leisure sector was the worst performer, falling 1.7% after UK rail operator Trainline reported an annual loss. Heavyweight oil stocks were among the top drags on the STOXX 600 as oil prices slipped, while technology shares fell in tandem with their U.S. peers.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:51 IST
European shares end lower as oil, tech losses offset earnings boost

European stocks edged lower on Thursday, with the travel sector leading declines on weak results from Britain's Trainline, while food and beverage stocks hit a 14-month high on a batch of strong earnings. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% lower. The travel and leisure sector was the worst performer, falling 1.7% after UK rail operator Trainline reported an annual loss.

Heavyweight oil stocks were among the top drags on the STOXX 600 as oil prices slipped, while technology shares fell in tandem with their U.S. peers. Investors also appeared to be spooked by the Bank of England slowing the pace of its trillion dollar bond-purchasing programme, although it stressed that the decision was not a change in the stance of monetary policy.

Still, the prospect of policy tightening by major central banks has rattled markets this year, on fears that a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation could push up interest rates sooner than expected. "For now, the Bank is taking a leaf out of the Federal Reserve's book, offering a fairly vague signal that tightening won't come until the recovery has made significant progress", ING analysts wrote in a note.

"However in the not-too-distant future, we expect the Bank will offer further details on how it might reduce its gilt holdings alongside future rate hikes." Still, the bank's optimistic view on a British economic recovery pushed the FTSE 100 0.5% higher to a more than 14-month peak.

More than half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported earnings so far and 73% of those have topped profit expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Food and beverage stocks were the best performers for the day, pushed up by a 5.2% rise in Anheuser-Busch InBev after it reported first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations and said North America boss Michel Doukeris will replace Carlos Brito as chief executive officer.

Irish food processing firm Glanbia was the top gainer in the sector, after its first-quarter revenue rose more than 10%. Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit gained 5% and French lender Societe Generale rose 5.5% after reporting higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Telecom Italia slid 5.5% after a report suggesting the government is set to drop a plan to create a single broadband network. Healthcare stocks fell 0.1%, with Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. drugmakers Novavax and Moderna falling around 10% after U.S. President Joe Biden supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion: Report

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion on Thursday night. The explosion took place near Majlis Speaker Nasheeds car, Maldives The edition reported.Local medias report that he was taken to hospital with i...

Josh Radnor opens up about shedding 'How I Met Your Mother' character, creating music

American actor and musician Josh Radnor who is most popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently revealed that he is writing and recording new music. As indicated by Fox News, the 46-year-old actor dropped his debut so...

PM Modi calls Andhra CM, discuss on COVID-19 containing measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the ...

Sterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys

Sterling gave up earlier gains on Thursday, as the Bank of England predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. The BoE a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021