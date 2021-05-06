SBI digital services to be affected due to maintenance on May 7

State Bank of India’s various digital services will be affected on Friday evening due to the scheduled up-gradation of the lender's digital banking platforms. Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance. ''We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,'' SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

At present, the bank has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.

