Odisha govt providing all support for setting up of vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua

The Odisha government Thursday said it has allotted land and providing all logistic support for the setting up of a vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua in Bhubaneswar from where Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) will produce Covaxin and other vaccines from next year.

This was revealed at the State-level Bio-Tech implementation committee meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary S C Mahapatra.

Because of IDCO's smooth land allotment process and 'ease of doing business' reforms, the construction of vaccine hub unit has started at Adhrua in Bhubaneswar, said Science and Technology secretary Manoj Mishra.

The chief secretary has directed to expedite construction of the vaccine hub unit and laying of other critical infrastructure. Target was set to start the production of vaccine including Covaxin by June, 2022, he said.

The anchor vaccine unit at Andhrua is being set up through Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL). The company has experience of producing improved vaccines against severe rotavirus diarrhoea, malaria, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, pandemic influenza and drug resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Its unit at Andharua of Bhubaneswar is scheduled to produce ten types of vaccines including malaria and Covid vaccine The science and technology secretary said: ''government have made provisions for extending different incentives to biotech incubation and start-ups in shape of land allotment, exemption of stamp duty, land conversion, training subsidy, capital investment subsidy, interest subsidy, etc, under Odisha Biotechnology Policy of 2018. The extension of subsidies needs to be managed professionally for optimizing the outcomes.'' Chairman and Managing Director IDCO Sanjay Singh appraised that IDCO has created a state of the art hub incubation centre near Infocity, Bhubaneswar.

The start-ups in Odisha are doing well and many of them have already acquired patent of their innovations.

