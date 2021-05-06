Taking steps to ramp up capacity to transport liquid oxygen: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has taken a number of steps to ramp up the capacity to transport liquid oxygen, including tracking tankers via GPS and putting a decentralized management system in place for distribution of the life-saving gas within the city, an official statement said on Thursday. The Delhi government team tracks the movement of each and every tanker for obstacle-free movement and has got a GPS tracking system on 41 tankers carrying oxygen in the city, it said. A dashboard has been prepared, and Amazon has been roped in as a partner to track the tankers carrying the liquid oxygen in the national capital, the statement said.

While the government is creating a buffer stock for oxygen, 505 D-type cylinders have already been distributed to 11 deputy commissioners across the city, it said. The government has also appealed to the people for donating cylinders.

''For this, One can log onto the official website -- www.delhigov.in -- and click on the tab that says COVID donation. A control room will be set up by May 7 to monitor the real-time dashboard of oxygen supply and demand in the city,'' it said.

The Delhi government has appointed two IAS officers at the Kalinga Nagar facility of Tata Steel where oxygen is being produced, the statement said, adding that it has also formed a decentralized management system for the distribution of oxygen within the city to various hospitals and institutions.

On May 5, Delhi received around 360 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen through the railway route. Railway supplies and containerized cargoes are an efficient ways of supplying liquid oxygen, it said, adding that Delhi is gradually ramping up capacities to transport liquid oxygen.

''The oxygen supply chain has become more efficient through the railway movement. Through tankers and containers, Delhi is getting oxygen supply from areas that fall nearby, such as Panipat,'' the statement said.

A decentralized management system for the distribution of oxygen within the city to various hospitals and institutions has also been put in place, it said.

''All the DMs are tracking each and every re-filler and making sure that it reaches the earmarked destination. The Health Department has also issued an order to revive the dealer network of oxygen cylinders.

All dealers who were providing industrial gases, have been linked with the re-fillers. The dealers provide cylinders to the retailer outlets for citizens,'' it said.

In a letter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Modi and said on May 5, the city got 730 tonnes of oxygen, the highest so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)