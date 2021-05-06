Odisha: 11 pairs of special trains to be cancelled

Eleven pairs of special trains in Odisha will remain cancelled during the next two weekends due to the lockdown imposed by the state government, the East Coast Railway said on Thursday.

The decision to cancel the trains was taken to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special, Puri- Angul-Puri Special, Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special, Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special, Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special, Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special, Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special, Rayagada-Sambalpur- Rayagada Special are among the special trains which will remain cancelled from both the directions on May 8 and 9 and May 15 and 16, an official release said.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-Bangiripoi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar and Bangiriposi will also remain cancelled on those dates, it said.

In addition to the above-mentioned trains, four special trains originating from the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway have also been cancelled due to dearth of passengers and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The trains are Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from May 8-22, from Jagadalpur between May 9 and May 23, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from May 7 to May 21, from Kirandul between May 8 and May 22.

Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special will remain cancelled from Tirupati from May 7 to May 30, and from Visakhapatnam from May 8 to May 31.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special from Secunderabad will remain cancelled from May 8 to May 29 and from Visakhapatnam from May 9 to May 30, it said.

The Odisha government on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown from May 5 to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state, an official order had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)