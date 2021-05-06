Left Menu

Odisha: 11 pairs of special trains to be cancelled

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:43 IST
Odisha: 11 pairs of special trains to be cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven pairs of special trains in Odisha will remain cancelled during the next two weekends due to the lockdown imposed by the state government, the East Coast Railway said on Thursday.

The decision to cancel the trains was taken to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special, Puri- Angul-Puri Special, Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special, Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special, Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special, Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special, Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special, Rayagada-Sambalpur- Rayagada Special are among the special trains which will remain cancelled from both the directions on May 8 and 9 and May 15 and 16, an official release said.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-Bangiripoi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar and Bangiriposi will also remain cancelled on those dates, it said.

In addition to the above-mentioned trains, four special trains originating from the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway have also been cancelled due to dearth of passengers and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The trains are Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from May 8-22, from Jagadalpur between May 9 and May 23, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from May 7 to May 21, from Kirandul between May 8 and May 22.

Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special will remain cancelled from Tirupati from May 7 to May 30, and from Visakhapatnam from May 8 to May 31.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special from Secunderabad will remain cancelled from May 8 to May 29 and from Visakhapatnam from May 9 to May 30, it said.

The Odisha government on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown from May 5 to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state, an official order had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...

Biden says 25% to 28% corporate tax rate could pay for investments

U.S. President Joe Biden said a corporate tax rate between 25 and 28 could help pay for some badly needed investment projects, suggesting he could accept a lower rate than what he has proposed.The way I can pay for this, is making sure that...

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Add 1,325 oxygen beds in Jammu division within 5 days: LG tells officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday directed officials to increase the oxygen bed capacity in Jammu division by 1,325 within five days, a spokesperson said. The region currently has a Covid-19 bed strength of 1,903 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021