Two IPS officers transferred

The Maharashtra home department on Thursday transferred senior IPS officer Pradnya Saravade as Additional Director General, Railway Police, an official said.

IPS officer Sanjay Saxena was posted as ADG (Special Operations) at the state police headquarters.

Saravade was earlier ADG and Joint Managing Director of Police Housing and Welfare Corporation while Saxena was awaiting new posting.

