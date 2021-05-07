Two IPS officers transferred

Two IPS officers transferredPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:01 IST
The Maharashtra home department on Thursday transferred senior IPS officer Pradnya Saravade as Additional Director General, Railway Police, an official said.
IPS officer Sanjay Saxena was posted as ADG (Special Operations) at the state police headquarters.
Saravade was earlier ADG and Joint Managing Director of Police Housing and Welfare Corporation while Saxena was awaiting new posting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
