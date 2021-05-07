Left Menu

Spain to put more tolls on roads in bid for EU funds

Spain will put more tolls on its highways and adjust its air traffic taxes to reduce carbon emissions, as part of its plan to access the European Union's COVID-19 pandemic recovery fund, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday. The changes were highlighted in the pandemic recovery plan which Spain submitted to Brussels last week to gain access to 140 billion euros ($170 billion) in EU funds.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:39 IST
Spain to put more tolls on roads in bid for EU funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain will put more tolls on its highways and adjust its air traffic taxes to reduce carbon emissions, as part of its plan to access the European Union's COVID-19 pandemic recovery fund, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

The changes were highlighted in the pandemic recovery plan which Spain submitted to Brussels last week to gain access to 140 billion euros ($170 billion) in EU funds. "After years of underfunding, we need to find ways of financing our roads' upkeep - these could involve all taxpayers, or just road users," Economy minister Calvino told lawmakers on Thursday. "Pay-per-use is the European model and it strikes me as the fairest."

Energy minister Teresa Ribera told reporters a new policy on road tolls would not be imposed until the economic recovery was under way. On air traffic taxes, ministers gave no details of the changes under consideration, apart from the aim to cut emissions. Ribera said the air transport tax plan was due in July next year, and Spain would follow the EU's recommendations on an issue that was part of a broader European debate.

Leading Spanish toll road operators Abertis and Cintra, a subsidiary of Heathrow owner Ferrovial, were not immediately available for comment, nor was airport operator Aena. Under the rules of the EU's COVID-19 recovery fund, Spain will receive loans and grants to spend by 2027 through an investment and reform programme closely monitored by Brussels.

The programme is expected to add two percentage points to economic growth annually in the coming years, and tackle the thorny issues of reforming Spain's pension and labour laws. ($1 = 0.8296 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

Moroccos ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.The North African kingdoms move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara...

West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as ...

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021