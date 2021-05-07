Left Menu

U.S. bound-migrants vaccinated for COVID-19 in Mexican border city

More than a thousand migrants who hope to reach the United States were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday through a first-time effort made possible by a private donation of shots from a U.S. company, a shelter director said. About 1,200 migrants, mainly from Central America, received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the border city of Tijuana, said Gustavo Banda, director of the Ambassadors of Jesus shelter.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-05-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 02:01 IST
U.S. bound-migrants vaccinated for COVID-19 in Mexican border city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than a thousand migrants who hope to reach the United States were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday through a first-time effort made possible by a private donation of shots from a U.S. company, a shelter director said. About 1,200 migrants, mainly from Central America, received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the border city of Tijuana, said Gustavo Banda, director of the Ambassadors of Jesus shelter. He declined to give the name of the donor.

"This is positive, it is the first time it has been done," Banda said. "It was extremely important to vaccinate migrants because we're a long-stay shelter where they can spend many months, even a year." Reuters consulted several migrant shelters and did not find any other cases of migrants receiving vaccines.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is dealing with a growing humanitarian crisis as more people reach the U.S. border. Authorities in Mexico, the United States and Central America have tightened border restrictions in recent months. Mexico's government, which has already received doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States to supplement its vaccine campaign, has said it may ask for U.S. help in vaccinating people along their shared border.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are due to explore ways of tackling undocumented immigration in talks on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.Th...

Gulf states and Iran should agree on format for dialogue, says Qatari minister

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday that Gulf Arab states and Iran need to agree on a format to address concerns and ease regional tensions. Sheikh Mohammed also welcomed steps by Dohas ally, Tu...

Soccer-Villarreal hold Arsenal to reach Europa League final

Villarreal held out for a 0-0 draw on a nerve-jangling night away to Arsenal to reach the Europa League final on Thursday with a 2-1 aggregate victory. The Spanish side protected their first-leg advantage with a disciplined display, riding ...

Odd News Roundup: Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect COVID-19 infections; Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Frontier flap Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metresA Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his countrys territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021