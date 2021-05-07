Left Menu

Vermont governor offers help to India in fight against COVID

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 04:09 IST
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has offered to provide assistance to India in its fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

During his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday, Scott also discussed economic ties between India and America.

''I expressed my sympathy for what India is going through with the pandemic. Although Vermont is small, I told him we stand ready to help any way we can,” he tweeted.

Soon, Sandhu also tweeted about his meeting with the Vermont governor.

''Appreciate our discussion today on leveraging our strengths to deepen our cooperation in health and medical devices, electronics, and agriculture,” he said.

On Wednesday, Sandhu had a meeting with Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities to expand agricultural cooperation and the knowledge partnership, particularly research in agriculture and biosciences.

The annual bilateral trade between South Dakota and India last year was USD 23.7 million.

South Dakota is well-versed in the importance of agricultural science and innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

