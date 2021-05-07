Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. schools turn focus to mental health of students reeling from pandemic

As COVID-19 upended education during the past year, Pennsylvania middle school teacher Jennifer Lundberg often began her English lessons gauging the mental wellbeing of her students. Sometimes, she would turn the lights off and dedicate a few minutes of in-person class to walking the kids through exercises that asked them to identify stressors they were experiencing.

Minnesota, Virginia join U.S. states easing COVID-19 restrictions

The governors of two more U.S. states said on Thursday they were lifting most restrictions that were put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus after sharp drops in infection rates and deaths. Both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam unveiled plans for easing or even completely erasing limits, saying all changes were hinged on vaccination numbers going up, which has helped to diminish COVID-19 case numbers.

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban. Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Massachusetts sues Publicis over ties to Purdue Pharma, opioids

Massachusetts sued a unit of French advertising company Publicis Groupe SA on Thursday, accusing it of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis by using unfair and deceptive marketing to help drugmaker Purdue Pharma sell more OxyContin. The state attorney general Maura Healey said Publicis Health created a public nuisance from 2010 to 2019 through its work for drugmakers on campaigns to persuade doctors to prescribe more opioids, including to patients who did not need them.

U.S. administers nearly 252 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 251,973,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 324,610,185 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Those figures are up from the 249,566,820 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 321,549,335 doses delivered.

Biden willing to accept 25% corporate tax rate to fund spending programs

U.S. President Joe Biden said a corporate tax rate between 25% and 28% could help pay for badly needed infrastructure, suggesting he could accept a lower rate than what he has proposed in his search for Republican support for the funding. "The way I can pay for this, is making sure that the largest companies don't pay zero, and reducing the (2017 corporate) tax cut to between 25 and 28" percent, Biden said during a visit to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Odor from St. Croix's Limetree Bay refinery shuts schools twice in a month

The Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix is releasing "light hydrocarbon odors" due to maintenance being conducted on its coker unit, prompting nearby schools to dismiss students, the company and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education said on Thursday. Three St. Croix schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands closed campuses on Thursday due to a noxious odor affecting air quality on campus, the department said.

Analysis: How Biden plans to add $600 billion to the U.S. 'care economy'

President Joe Biden's $4 trillion plan to rebuild the U.S. economy aims a flood of cash at something millions of women in America do for low pay or no pay at all: taking care of other people. Biden's "American Jobs Plan" would boost an existing government program with $400 billion more over a decade, to give more elderly and disabled people basic care they need, while his "American Families Plan" creates free universal 'pre-Kindergarten' and adds other childcare to the tune of $200 billion.

Biden officials make recommendations for protecting 30% of U.S. land, water

Biden administration officials on Thursday took their first step toward carrying out the president's campaign pledge to conserve 30% of U.S. land and water over the next decade, outlining six categories for how land and water should be used. The report by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory calls on the administration to back locally-led conservation projects across the country with investments and focused policies.

U.S. expands effort to allow in vulnerable migrants at Mexico border

The United States has begun rolling out a new system to identify and admit the most vulnerable migrants at ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to three people briefed on the matter. The new system, which started at the port of entry in El Paso, Texas, this week, creates a more formal process that allows pre-screened asylum seekers to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds, despite a broad policy of expulsions at the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)