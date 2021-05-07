Left Menu

US govt, businesses and people of America working together to provide COVID relief to India: Sullivan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 07:43 IST
US govt, businesses and people of America working together to provide COVID relief to India: Sullivan

The US government, corporates and the people of America are working together to provide COVID-19 relief to India, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

Sullivan made the remarks after joining the first meeting of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response.

''Our people, our businesses, and our entire government are working together to provide COVID-19 relief for the people of India — and we will continue our efforts to help around the world,'' he said on Thursday.

More than 45 top American companies and its CEOs have joined the task force created by the US Chambers of Commerce and Business Roundtable in association with US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Working in close coordination with the Indian government, the task force has so far announced to send 25,000 oxygen concentrators and 1,000 ventilators.

US companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Deloitte, Walmart, Boeing and Mastercard among others announced major assistance to India.

So far, the USAID has sent six planes carrying health supplies to India.

The Biden administration has promised USD100 million aid to India. This number is expected to go up in coming weeks, as President Joe Biden reviews it.

In addition, there has been overwhelming support from the Indian-Americans.

Sewa International USA, a non-profit body, has so far raised more than USD 10 million.

''The administration can count on the US Chamber, Business Roundtable, and this coalition of companies to help address COVID-19 surges around the world,'' Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of US Chambers of Commerce, said after the meeting of the task force.

''This is a global crisis. If the virus is in one environment, and then mutates, it will impact everybody. No one is safe unless all of us are safe. So, we have to step up. This is the right thing to do. It is also the right thing to do for each of us as business leaders,'' Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen told PTI.

The speed with which the COVID crisis in India has escalated and ravaged the entire country, has created a sense of urgency in the corporate community, Nisha Desai Biswal, president of US India Business Council told PTI a day earlier.

''We have not seen in any prior instance this kind of an effort to create a unified coordinated structure,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan government seeks to extend state of emergency to May 31

Japans government aims to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a minister said on...

Soccer-Ljungberg says he hopes Arteta can keep Arsenal job after Europa exit

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg said he hoped manager Mikel Arteta would keep his job after the team crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday following a goalless draw with Villarreal. The defeat meant Arsenal exited Europes...

Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer heaps praise on Cavani, hopes Uruguayan will stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavanis superb performances over two legs of the sides Europa League semi-final against AS Roma are exactly why they want to keep the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. The 34...

Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy: Maldives leader

The Maldives president said on Friday an explosion that wounded former leader Mohamed Nasheed was an attack on the countrys democracy and economy and said Australian police would assist the investigation.Nasheed, 53, was injured in the blas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021