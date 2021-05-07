Left Menu

Sensex rallies over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,800

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:47 IST
Sensex rallies over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,800

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 416.43 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 49,366.19 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 121.10 points or 0.82 per cent to 14,845.90.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack and rose over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, NTPC, HDFC Bank, SBI, TCS, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and Nestle India were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex closed higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 per cent at 48,949.76, and Nifty ended with a gain of 106.95 points or 0.73 per cent at 14,724.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 1,222.58 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 632.51 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

''There is a view among many market experts that the present resilience of the market (down only around 5 per cent from February highs) is irrational when viewed from the perspective of the health crisis and pain that the nation and the economy are going through,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar further said ''while there is logic in this view, it is important to appreciate the fact that we are part of the global bull market and the resilience of the Indian market mainly arises from the 'hope trade' being fuelled by the expectation that the second wave will peak in May and the economy will quickly rebound.'' Moreover, Q4 results have been broadly above expectations. The market may continue to be resilient, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Equities on Wall Street ended with gains in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 68.48 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

The Biden administration is signalling that Iran shouldnt expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume.A senior administration official told reporters Thursday that the US has...

Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

Apples top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apples late ...

Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans

Eden Hazard apologized to Real Madrid fans after he was seen laughing and joking with Chelsea players following the teams elimination in the Champions League.A video of the Madrid forward having fun with his former teammates after Madrids l...

Study indicates global warming could reduce biodiversity in tropics

New research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests that temperature can largely explain why the greatest variety of aquatic life resides in the tropics but also why it has not always and, amid record-fast global warming, soon may n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021