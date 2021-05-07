Left Menu

Nigeria aims to ramp up maize production to become self-sufficient by 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:39 IST
Image Credit: Pxhere

Nigeria is aiming to become self-sufficient in maize production by 2022. This becomes evident with the significant increase in the output of the grain over the past six years, said the central bank chief of the country, according to Xinhua.

The country can only be self-sufficient in the production of maize production if a synergy is established between the government, stakeholders, and resilient farmers, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria added further during the launch of the 2021 maize wet season farming and first maize pyramid in Nigeria while speaking to an audience in Katsina.

The active support from the Anchor Borrowers' Program (ABP) of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration helped them with this remarkable progress that they have attained so far, he said.

"In 2019, it was 100,000 hectares, and that of 2020 was 250,000 hectares cultivated, but we hope to increase the target in 2021 to 500,000 hectares," Emefiele said.

Nigeria has a population of about 200 million and therefore, there must be a stop to food imports that has long been draining the foreign reserves of the country along with being responsible for growing unemployment and disrupting the commodity value chain.

Muhammad Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nigeria, told on an Abuja workshop on March 30 that food worth around USD 5 billion is imported every year into the most populous country of Africa.

