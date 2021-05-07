Left Menu

INTERVIEW-New Zealand wants a mature relationship with China, foreign minister says

New Zealand has major trade ties to China and has long been touted by Beijing as a model of its relations with Western countries. But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government, which won a second term in office in October, has criticized China over the issue of Uyghurs, the human rights violations in Hong Kong and backed Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Organization despite a warning from Beijing.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:10 IST
INTERVIEW-New Zealand wants a mature relationship with China, foreign minister says

New Zealand wants a more mature relationship with China that goes beyond trade ties and gives room for disagreement, particularly on issues of human rights, the Pacific nation's foreign minister said on Friday. Nanaia Mahuta's comments come after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week that differences with its top trading partner were getting harder to reconcile, and the country's parliament unanimously declared human rights abuses were taking place against Uyghur people in China's Xinjiang region, angering Beijing.

"It's important for us to ensure we are respectful, consistent and predictable in the way we convey issues we agree on, but also on issues we don't agree on. And it's part of our maturing relationship," Mahuta said in an interview with Reuters. New Zealand has major trade ties to China and has long been touted by Beijing as a model of its relations with Western countries.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government, which won a second term in office in October, has criticized China over the issue of Uyghurs, the human rights violations in Hong Kong and backed Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Organization despite a warning from Beijing. Mahuta and Ardern have said they are focused on an independent foreign policy that is not loyal to any major bloc, a position that's popular domestically and followed by previous Labour Party-led governments including the nine-year administration until 2008 of Helen Clark.

Mahuta said last month that she was uncomfortable expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada. China has accused the Five Eyes of ganging up by issuing statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs.

Mahuta's comments were questioned by New Zealand's Western allies who asked if the Pacific nation feared criticising Beijing on its human rights records. Mahuta said she stood by her comments.

"It (Five Eyes) doesn't have to be the first port of call all the time on every issue in the human rights space," Mahuta said. "And I have consistently said that it's important that we build a broader base of support for the issues on the human rights front."

Foreign policy commentators, however, say the mixed messaging is confusing. "There is clearly a need for a coherent foreign policy line coming out from New Zealand," said Anna Powles, senior lecturer at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University.

"This doesn't help our allies and partners. It's about our relationship with our closest ally, which is Australia, and our strategic partnerships," she said. A diplomatic dispute between China and Australia worsened in 2020 after Canberra lobbied for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has not affected China's ties with New Zealand, however, as both nations upgraded a free trade agreement in January. Mahuta, the first indigenous Maori woman to hold the post, was a surprise pick last year as foreign minister.

In her first six months in office, the 50-year-old has talked about a values based approach and bringing New Zealand's bi-culturalism to the centre of foreign policy. "If there's anything new that I'm bringing to this picture it's a values based approach, which is drawing from our bi-cultural values...as we continue our strong bilateral and multilateral relationships across the region and the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

The Biden administration is signalling that Iran shouldnt expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume.A senior administration official told reporters Thursday that the US has...

Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

Apples top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apples late ...

Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans

Eden Hazard apologized to Real Madrid fans after he was seen laughing and joking with Chelsea players following the teams elimination in the Champions League.A video of the Madrid forward having fun with his former teammates after Madrids l...

Study indicates global warming could reduce biodiversity in tropics

New research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests that temperature can largely explain why the greatest variety of aquatic life resides in the tropics but also why it has not always and, amid record-fast global warming, soon may n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021