China stocks firm on upbeat trade data, services survey

China stocks rose on Friday after the country's export growth unexpectedly accelerated in April, and a private survey showed robust service sector activity. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 5,070.81 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.4% to 3,455.79 points.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:11 IST
China stocks rose on Friday after the country's export growth unexpectedly accelerated in April, and a private survey showed robust service sector activity.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 5,070.81 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.4% to 3,455.79 points. ** China's export growth unexpectedly accelerated in April as the brisk U.S. recovery and stalled factory production in other countries hit by coronavirus propped up demand for goods made in the world's second-largest economy.

** "China's export growth again surprised on the upside," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, adding that the booming U.S. economy and the COVID-19 crisis in India likely contributed to the strong export growth. ** China's services sector expanded at the sharpest pace in four months in April, driven by fast growing new businesses, a private survey showed on Friday, although surging costs are likely to weigh on growth over the coming months.

** Banking shares led the gains, with the CSI300 banks index up 2%. ** Also helping the sector, China published draft rules on Thursday for its cross-border Wealth Management Connect scheme, which links the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

** Materials also shined on Friday, with the CSI300 materials index up 3.5%. ** Some analysts, however, remain cautious for the time being, citing a lack of factors for any upside momentum.

** Investors need to watch more and take less action now, as the pressure is mounting for a short-term correction in the main board, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities. ** For the shortened week after the Labour Day holiday, CSI300 declined 1%, while SSEC added 0.3%, amid lingering worries over tensions between China and the West.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.5% to 28,787.11 points，while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index edged up 0.2% at 10,771.99.

