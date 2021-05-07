St Kitts and Nevis to Welcome Back International Cricket This Summer

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will be hosting the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League this August and three one-day international matches in July. All thirty-three games will take place in St Kitts' Warner Park Sporting Complex. The move demonstrates the islands' efficient management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a total of 44 recorded cases, zero deaths and no community spread.

Nonetheless, St Kitts and Nevis will continue to implement robust health and safety measures. This will include only selling 50 percent of tickets and ensuring that all patrons are fully vaccinated. The sporting event will encourage economic activity on the islands, benefitting both small and medium-sized businesses.

''Everybody is getting excited about it. Not that we just have cricket, but these are difficult times, and we have seen the tremendous economic impact that St Kitts and Nevis has benefited from when we host the usual five [CPL] home matches,'' said Minister of Sports, Jonel Powell, during a radio programme.

''We now have 33 matches, four weeks of cricket, six weeks of hotel stay overs, and we anticipate tremendous economic impacts for ordinary people in St Kitts and Nevis, who have had a rough time over the last year.'' Sports, particularly cricket, is a prominent pastime in the Federation and its development remains high on government priorities. In recent years, the nation has not only opened a new cricket practice facility, but its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has been instrumental in funding an international athletics track in Nevis.

The CBI Programme, launched in 1984, has been vital to socio-economic development on the island in various sectors from sports and healthcare to education and tourism. Funds generated under its Sustainable Growth Fund are channelled into the benefit of citizens, both economic and native. In exchange, the programme offers an attractive investment opportunity for high net-worth individuals and their families who want to protect their future and diversify their assets. Once passing a multi-tiered vetting procedure, investors gain citizenship with perks that include the right to live, work, and study in the nation and increased global mobility to nearly 160 destinations, including key business hubs.

Investors with larger families can now take advantage of a temporary rebate which grants citizenship to a family of up to four for $150,000 instead of $195,000 – accounting for a $45,000 discount.

