Left Menu

Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad

Regulators on Thursday approved Canadian Pacifics plan for acquiring Kansas City Southern if that railroad picks CPs 25 billion bid over rival Canadian Nationals 33.7 billion offer.The federal Surface Transportation Board said it would accept Canadian Pacifics plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while the board reviews the deal to determine whether to approve it.

PTI | Omaha | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:22 IST
Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Regulators on Thursday approved Canadian Pacific's plan for acquiring Kansas City Southern if that railroad picks CP's $25 billion bid over rival Canadian National's $33.7 billion offer.

The federal Surface Transportation Board said it would accept Canadian Pacific's plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while the board reviews the deal to determine whether to approve it. But approving the trust agreement doesn't mean regulators would eventually OK the deal. The board has said it will review any deal involving Kansas City Southern carefully to determine if it would enhance competition and serve the public interest. That review could take more than 18 months. If regulators ultimately reject the deal, then the voting trust would sell off Kansas City Southern, so it could remain independent.

Canadian National has submitted a nearly identical plan to set up a voting trust if Kansas City Southern decides to accept its bid. The board has yet to rule on that voting trust proposal, which was submitted about a month after Canadian Pacific's. The two Canadian railroads have been in a public-relations battle, with each portraying its bid as superior. Meanwhile, Kansas City Southern is reviewing both proposals to determine which would be best.

Canadian Pacific has said that combining Kansas City Southern and Canadian National would hurt competition because both those companies have rail lines that compete for business between the Midwest and the Gulf Coast. Canadian Pacific's network connects to Kansas City Southern in Kansas City, Missouri, but those two railroads don't overlap elsewhere.

Canadian National has said it doesn't believe its offer would hurt competition, and it is confident it could address any competitive concerns later in the review process after its voting trust plan is approved if Kansas City Southern chooses its offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

Arunachal reports 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,634, a health department official said on Friday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 62, followed by Lower Dibang Valley 26...

China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

Chinas trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.Global exports rose 32.3 percent over a year ago to USD 263.9 billion, in line wi...

DAG to host fundraiser auction to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

City-based art gallery DAG will host a fundraiser sale of 51 works from its collection, the proceeds from which will be donated to different organizations engaged in COVID-19 relief efforts, the gallery has announced. Opening on Saturday, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021